CPI(M) legislator Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami on Monday said that BJP won’t allow the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference to function as they are constantly striving to undermine the people’s mandate and disempower the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami said that undermining and not respecting the people’s mandate is dangerous and damaging for democracy in India. The only legislator from CPI(M) in J&K, who won the assembly election for the fifth consecutive time from Kulgam constituency of south Kashmir, said that his party stands with the people of J&K in their struggle for the restoration of statehood, democracy and protection of its land and jobs. He said the CPI(M), in its 24th party congress in Tamil Nadu, also passed a detailed resolution in support of the people of J&K and also demanded the release of political detenues and journalists.

“Despite the commitments made by the GoI both in Parliament and in the Supreme Court regarding the restoration of statehood, the BJP and its appointed Lieutenant Governor are obstructing the functioning of the Omar Abdullah government,” said Tarigami, adding, “they want to disempower this government in J&K as BJP is not happy with the mandate people gave to the ruling alliance led by NC here in J&K.”

He said the BJP wants to make this mandate ineffective by not allowing the government to function smoothly, so that people will get disenchanted. “People here gave a mandate for a non-BJP government and rejected BJP’s policies and unconstitutional assault on J&K. Now the BJP wants to disarm this government,” said Tarigami.

He also spoke against the Waqf Act stating that it targets the Muslim community and allows non-Muslims to intervene in their institutions. “This Act is an assault on the rights of Muslims and we should be hopeful and support voices coming out from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other places.”

Live Events



He said the people of J&K are not alone in the fight against the Waqf Act. “From Tamil Nadu to the Northeastern states to J&K, all forces of resistance against oppression are one and should remain hopeful.”

