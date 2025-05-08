Two Democrat-run cities in the Rockies are skirting state laws dictating which flags can be flown on government property, according to The Associated Press – and are granting particular attention to the LGBTQ Pride flag.

Utah and Idaho both have laws on the books barring government buildings from flying most flags, save for a select few – like the American flag and military flags. Utah’s law went into effect Wednesday.

In an eleventh-hour bid to circumvent the coming restrictions, Salt Lake City adopted four flags Tuesday: its existing flag, as well as modified versions of the Progress Pride, Transgender Pride and Juneteenth flags – each including the city’s signature sego lily.

They were presented by Mayor Erin Mendenhall for adoption via ordinance, explained her spokesperson, Andrew Wittenberg, to Fox News Digital.

“My sincere intent is not to provoke or cause division,” Mendenhall said, according to The AP.

“My intent is to represent our city’s values and honor our dear diverse residents who make up this beautiful city and the legacy of pain and progress that they have endured,” she continued.

Violators of the Utah law, which Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, allowed to pass without his signature, can be fined $500 per day. The law’s supporters maintain that it’s a matter of institutions maintaining political neutrality.

“This law is about keeping government spaces neutral and welcoming to all,” Republican House Speaker Mike Schultz said. “Salt Lake City should focus on real issues, not political theatrics.”

Meanwhile, in Boise, Idaho, Mayor Lauren McLean issued a proclamation last week retroactively designating the pride flag as an official city flag.

McLean has maintained that the Idaho law is not sound – and has even flown the pride flag over City Hall after it was enacted.

McLean has yet to respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

McLean and Mendenhall spoke Monday night to discuss their cities’ respective plans, though Wittenberg stressed to Fox News Digital that there was “no prior or additional coordination” between the cities’ officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.