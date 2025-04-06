Blue Origin is receiving some backlash ahead of its upcoming all-female spaceflight.

During a recent appearance on “TODAY with Jenna & Friends,” actress Olivia Munn criticized the private spaceflight mission, questioning its value given the economic hardships facing many people in the U.S. and around the world.

Munn highlighted what she sees as the extravagance of the endeavor, pointing out that participants are reportedly receiving full glam preparations, and questioned the necessity and purpose of the 11-minute space expedition aboard Blue Origin ‘s New Shepard vehicle, USA Today reported .

“It’s so much money to go to space,” Munn said during the show, adding that all the rocket fuel can’t be good for the planet. “There’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs … I think it’s a bit gluttonous.”

Blue Origin has not published its ticket prices. But its main competitor in the suborbital space tourism industry, Virgin Galactic, has done so; it currently charges $600,000 per seat .

Blue Origin’s upcoming all-female spaceflight is scheduled for April 14, 2025. The mission, known as NS-31 , will be the 11th human flight for the New Shepard program and the first all-female crewed spaceflight since 1963 . The crew includes notable figures such as Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn.

Adding to her criticism, Munn said that only one of the six-person crew is an actual astronaut and compared the spaceflight to the popular California amusement park, Six Flags Magic Mountain, according to USA Today.

“Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind,” Munn said. “What are they going to do up there that has made it better for us down here?”

Celebrity participation in private spaceflights has become increasingly popular in recent years, reflecting a growing trend in space tourism . NS-31 aims to blend scientific endeavors with personal enjoyment.

The suborbital flight will provide approximately four minutes of microgravity conditions, allowing the crew to experience weightlessness and observe Earth from over 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the surface, leading to a cognitive shift known as the overview effect . During the spaceflight, Nguyen, who is a civil rights activist, also plans to conduct two science experiments, one in partnership with the Vietnamese National Space Center and another focused on women’s health.

While the mission aims to celebrate female pioneers in space exploration, Munn’s comments have sparked a broader debate about the ethics and value of high-profile space tourism amid growing environmental concerns and economic inequality.