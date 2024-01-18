BNB price is struggling to clear the $320 resistance zone. It might decline toward the $288 support zone before the bulls aim for another increase.

BNB price is struggling to gain traction above the $320 resistance.

The price is now trading near $310 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

There is a major declining channel or a bullish flag pattern forming with resistance near $316 on the 4-hour chart of the BNB/USD pair (data source from Binance).

The pair might continue to move up if it stays above the $288 and $282 support levels.

BNB Price Holds Support

After forming a base above the $280 level, BNB price started a decent increase. There was a move above the $305 and $315 resistance levels. However, the bears seem to be active near the $320 zone.

A high was formed near $320 and the price is now correcting gains. However, the downsides are limited compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. There was a move below the $312 level. The price is now approaching the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $289.4 swing low to the $320.1 high.

Source: BNBUSD on TradingView.com

Immediate resistance is near the $315 level or the channel region. The next resistance sits near the $320 level. A clear move above the $320 zone could send the price further higher. In the stated case, BNB price could test $340. A close above the $340 resistance might set the pace for a larger increase toward the $350 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $375 level.

More Downsides?

If BNB fails to clear the $315 resistance, it could continue to move down. Initial support on the downside is near the $300 level or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $289.4 swing low to the $320.1 high.

The next major support is near the $292 level. The main support sits at $288. If there is a downside break below the $288 support, the price could drop toward the $282 support. Any more losses could initiate a larger decline toward the $262 level.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is losing pace in the bullish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is currently below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $300, $292, and $288.

Major Resistance Levels – $315, $320, and $325.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.