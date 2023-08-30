Bank of Japan policy board member Naoki Tamura said Wednesday that the central bank’s goal for sustainable 2% inflation appears to be finally in sight after a decade of monetary easing.

“I expect to have further clarity [on whether the bank can achieve the goal] around the January-March quarter next year based on the momentum for wage growth at that point and price data for the latter half of the year,” he said at a meeting with business leaders in Hokkaido.