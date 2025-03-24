Botswana launches first national satellite with Dragonfly Aerospace support



by Clarence Oxford



Botswana has entered the space age with the successful launch of BOTSAT-1, the nation’s first satellite, developed through a collaboration between Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) and Dragonfly Aerospace. Carried into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 during the Transporter-13 rideshare on March 15, 2025, BOTSAT-1 marks a significant step forward in Botswana’s ambitions to become a regional leader in space technology.





Designed, owned, and operated by Botswana, BOTSAT-1 was developed with contributions from both regional and international partners. Dragonfly Aerospace provided its state-of-the-art Mantis Hyperspectral Imager, equipping the satellite with advanced Earth observation capabilities to support Botswana’s push into high-tech space research.





At the heart of the mission lies Botswana’s strategy to harness cutting-edge technologies for sustainable development. The Mantis Hyperspectral Imager, produced in South Africa, offers detailed spectral imaging essential for monitoring environmental changes, managing resources, and advancing agricultural research. These capabilities are expected to play a pivotal role in addressing pressing development challenges across the continent.





Made possible by the support of Botswana’s government, including the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Higher Education, the initiative also saw contributions from Endurosat, which provided assistance in satellite integration and technical training. A ground station in Botswana has been established to enable real-time data acquisition and processing, supporting key sectors such as agriculture, climate monitoring, and urban planning.





Dragonfly Aerospace’s involvement extends beyond imaging technology. The company is working with BIUST to develop clean room facilities that meet rigorous space industry standards. These controlled environments, equipped with air filtration, static control, and monitoring systems, will enable satellite assembly, integration, and testing, thereby fostering local expertise and expanding research capabilities.





As part of its commitment to advancing Botswana’s space infrastructure, Dragonfly has also delivered a 3U satellite structure to BIUST. This unit serves as a hands-on tool for student training and technology demonstration, further bolstering the university’s capacity to engage in future satellite development projects.





Francois Mostert, CEO of Cameras at Dragonfly Aerospace, stated, “We are proud to contribute to Botswana’s space ambitions. The Mantis Hyperspectral Imager will provide the advanced imaging capabilities needed to support critical environmental and research applications, strengthening Africa’s Earth observation capacity.”





BIUST’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Otlogetswe Totolo, remarked, “The launch of BOTSAT-1 is a defining moment for Botswana. It demonstrates our ability to develop, launch, and utilise space technology for national development. This project strengthens our country’s role in space research and enhances our ability to monitor and manage our natural resources.”





The successful deployment of BOTSAT-1 represents the initial phase of Botswana’s long-term space strategy, which seeks to expand scientific, environmental, and digital capabilities through space-based technology. The mission also highlights the importance of African-led initiatives and international cooperation in advancing technological innovation across the region.





By investing in infrastructure, skills development, and strategic alliances, this mission is expected to catalyze the growth of a robust space sector in Southern Africa. Dragonfly Aerospace’s support underscores its long-term commitment to regional development and technology transfer, paving the way for future collaborative projects and empowering local talent.





