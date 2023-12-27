Boxing Day sales are here!
Boxing Day has finally arrived and it’s considered one of the biggest sale events in the calendar.
Millions of shoppers will be eyeing up big discounts both online and on the high street.
It comes after several major retailers including John Lewis, B&M and Amazon slashed their prices ahead of Boxing Day.
The Boxing Day and January sales can be the perfect time to bag some bargains and put them away for next Christmas.
Fila Disruptor EXP Junior
These Fila trainers have had £25 chopped off in the JD sale.
Perfect for your kids they’re cut from genuine and synthetic leather for smooth, durable wear.
They feature laces and a padded collar for added support.
The shoes have a chunky foam midsole with a grippy rubber outsole for traction.
They come in junior sizes and cost just £30 in the sale.
- Was £55; now £30 – save £25
Crocs Classic Clog Lined Women’s
These Crocs have been taken up a notch with a cosy fur lining.
With breathable ventilation ports at the forefoot, they sit on a soft, cushioned footbed with a fuzzy lining for extra comfort.
They also have a tough rubber outsole and an adjustable heel strap for a secure fit.
You can grab them in the sale for just £40.
- Was £55; now £40 – save £15
StaySnug Brown Arctic Faux Fur Heated Throw
Another gadget which has proved popular this year is a heated throw.
The super cosy premium ones can cost a pretty penny though so sales can be a great time to pick them up.
This one from Lakeland offers a choice of nine heat settings and nine time settings, it also has an auto shut-off for peace of mind.
Plus its machine washable with detachable control.
- Was £99.99; now £59.99 – save £40 – buy it now
Bulldog Skincare Kit For Men
Gift sets aren’t just for women, they can make the perfect gift for men too.
This one from Bulldog contains three of its best-selling skincare products including face wash, face scrub and moisturiser.
Shoppers can pick it up from today for just £8.
Boxing Day sales for P&O cruises
The Boxing Day sales are under way and for those who love to cruise, it’s the start of the Wave season, when cruise companies try to tempt us on board with deals for 2024 and beyond.
Sail away for under £100 a day with British giant P&O Cruises. You can secure your ideal itinerary with just a ten-per-cent deposit on sailings up to March 2026.
There’s also extra on-board spending for those booking before March 4, 2024, with extra flights to the Caribbean from Cardiff and Glasgow.
Book during this Wave campaign and also get 20 per cent off the classic drinks-package price of £44.95pp if you choose a Select Price or Early Saver break.
For example a 14-night Mediterranean voyage on P&O Cruises’ newest ship Arvia, departing from Southampton on March 30, 2025, is from £899pp including full board and entertainment. It calls at La Coruna, Malaga, Alicante, Toulon, Barcelona and Cadiz for tours to Seville.
To book, call 03453 555 111 or visit pocruises.com.