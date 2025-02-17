BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Rising tennis star Joao Fonseca finished “an unbelievable week” with a straight sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the Argentina Open final on Sunday to claim his first tour-level title.

The 18-year-old Brazilian, who won the Next Gen ATP Finals last December, beat his Argentine opponent 6-4, 7-6 (1) on clay.

Local fans in Buenos Aires provided a lively atmosphere at the final of the ATP 250 event which at times resembled an Argentina vs. Brazil soccer match.

“This was just an unbelievable week for me,” said Fonseca, who beat ninth-ranked Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open in January and is already looking to the future. “Of course I want to be No. 1, of course I want to win Slams.”

The elite men’s tennis tour said Fonseca became the first man born in 2006 or later to win an ATP trophy, the 10th youngest champion in ATP Tour history and the youngest South American player to win a title in the ATP Tour era (since 1990).

Fonseca will rise to No. 68 in the rankings on Monday.