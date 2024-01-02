This week’s episode of Queen The Greatest Live features brand new interviews with Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor sharing how their live experience as a band has changed across over half a century of touring.

The guitarist confessed of touring as Queen and Adam Lambert in the 21st century: “The reaction is very similar to what it used to be.

“The biggest difference is mobile phones, because in the old days people didn’t have that stuff and they would just be there, their whole selves interacting in mind and body and eyes and ears. It’s not like that now.

“Everybody has this urge to kind of immortalise stuff.

“So, when you look out, you see almost as many mobile phones as people, which is weird.”