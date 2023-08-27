Britney Spears attempted to keep a low-profile as she made a food run late at night in Thousand Oaks, California this weekend.

The 41-year-old pop star — who is in the middle of a divorce from Sam Asghari — wore her long, blonde locks loose and wore lightly-tinted sunglasses.

Britney — who recently swore off Botox — appeared to go makeup-free underneath the shades.

The Oops… I Did It Again singer wore a light pink outfit with puff sleeves and was seen in the back of a black vehicle.

She was spotted with security and a tall mystery man with dark hair — who looked similar to a gentleman she was spotted with earlier this week.

Out and about: Britney Spears attempted to keep a low-profile as she made a food run late at night in Thousand Oaks, California this weekend

Her look: The 41-year-old pop star wore her long, blonde locks loose and wore lightly-tinted sunglasses

He was wearing baggy jeans, a white T-shirt, and eyeglasses for their late-night snack run.

It comes as TMZ reported that the hitmaker has ‘hired two new staff members’ to work at her Los Angeles-area home.

The publication noted that the music artist— who has been ‘getting close’ to a former housekeeper — has enlisted one staffer with a medical professional background.

That person’s responsibilities allegedly include a ‘wide range’ of duties, such as ensuring that the Grammy nominee maintains her health and takes her medicine.

The outlet stated that the other professionals in Spears’ life — her attorney Mathew Rosengart and manager Cade Hudson — are focused on keeping her busy.

She has reportedly been working on music as well as other pursuits.

It was noted by the outlet that the Louisiana-bred performer does not like to be by herself, so keeping herself occupied is important.

The update comes after news broke that Britney cracked her head open on a coffee table during an ‘explosive’ fight with husband Sam Asghari in London prior to their shock divorce.

The singer and actor, 29, went their separate ways after a little over a year of marriage earlier this month.

Company: Britney was spotted with security and a man with dark hair wearing baggy jeans, a white T-shirt, and eyeglasses

Spotted: The Oops… I Did It Again singer wore a light pink outfit with puff sleeves and was seen in the back of a black vehicle

Now it has been alleged that a ‘blowout’ fight between the pair left the pop icon requiring stitches.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin claimed in the documentary Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which aired on Fox this week, ‘She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. She needed stitches.’

Executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere also said in the documentary that Spears’ alleged ‘volatility’ was too much for Asghari to take, prompting him to end the marriage.

It was previously claimed that Spears got physical with Asghari several times throughout their relationship and once gave him a black eye as he slept.

Asghari reportedly told friends that Britney attacked him on various occasions during their six years together.

Sources told the publication that there were numerous fights where security had to step in between the pair.

The model was reportedly left stunned in one particular instance when his then-wife started punching him as he was sleeping in their bed.

Mystery companion: The guy Spears was with had a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm

Split: Earlier this month the singer and husband Sam Asghari went their separate ways after a little over a year of marriage

Asghari took to social media to break his silence following news of his divorce filing.

In a statement shared to his Instagram account, he wrote: ‘After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.’

He continued, ‘We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,’ adding, ‘S**t happens.’

‘Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.’