Synopsis
Archean is a marine-based speciality chemical maker that produces natural bromine from its brine reservoir at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. It has an installed bromine capacity of 28,500 metric tonnes (MT).
ET Intelligence Group: The stock of Archean Chemical Industries has gained around 31% in a month driven by a sharp recovery in international bromine prices. Archean derives nearly half of the export revenue from bromine sales. In addition, the company’s strategy to build product inventory during the recent drop in prices may result in higher realisation and superior margins.Archean is a marine-based speciality chemical maker that produces
- FONT SIZE
AbcSmall
AbcMedium
AbcLarge
- COMMENT
Uh-oh! This is an exclusive story available for selected readers only.
Worry not. You’re just a step away.
Why ?
-
Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors
-
Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks
-
Clean experience with
Minimal Ads
-
Comment & Engage with ET Prime community
-
Exclusive invites to Virtual Events with Industry Leaders
-
A trusted team of Journalists & Analysts who can best filter signal from noise
-
Get 1 Year Complimentary Subscription of TOI+ worth Rs.799/-