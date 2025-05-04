French police have rescued the father of a cryptocurrency millionaire who had been kidnapped and held for ransom in a Paris suburb.

The unnamed man was attacked in broad daylight in central Paris on Thursday. He was bundled into a delivery van by four men wearing balaclavas, police sources told Le Figaro newspaper.

French media say the victim had one finger missing when he was rescued from a house in Palaiseau, south of Paris, on Saturday.

Four suspects were arrested. It is the third abduction connected to France’s cryptocurrency industry so far this year.