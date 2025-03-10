Getty Images Star whippet Miuccia

A whippet from Venice in Italy has been named best in show at the 2025 Crufts dog show in Birmingham. Four-year-old Miuccia beat more than 18,000 dogs from around the world to claim the top award on Sunday at the NEC. “It’s really a dream come true,” said her handler Giovanni Liguori. “I am truly overwhelmed. Miuccia performed her best”. It is the first time a dog from Italy has won best in show, which comes with a trophy and small cash prize of reportedly £200.

Getty Images Miuccia, a whippet, poses with handler Giovanni Liguori and judge Patsy Hollings

Miuccia, who is owned by Enrico De Gaspari, was the winner of the hound group earlier in the show, and beat the winners of six other groups to win the top prize. “I absolutely adore her,” said handler Mr Liguori. “She is the sweetest dog. “She always wants to be super close to me and that’s the most important thing.” Mr Liguori said it was “incredible, it’s amazing” to be the first dog from Italy to be crowned best in show. “As Italians we are super proud and means that we are doing a fantastic job.”

PA Media Another of the finalists – Sophia, a Papillon from the English town of Oswestry