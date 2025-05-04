Amelia Reynolds BBC Politics East Andrew Sinclair BBC political editor, East of England

Sam Read/BBC Former North Northamptonshire Conservative council leader Jason Smithers says the party needs a leader “who can rally the troops”

A council leader who has stepped down said he will be calling for Kemi Badenoch to quit as head of the Tory party after “terrible” local election results. Former North Northamptonshire Council leader Jason Smithers was angered after the Conservatives lost 37 seats there and 35 in neighbouring West Northamptonshire as Reform UK took control of both unitary authorities. “I can’t see how a leader of a party can stay on with such terrible results across the country,” said Smithers. Badenoch has apologised to defeated Conservative councillors, promising to make the party “a credible alternative to Labour”.

Martin Heath/BBC Reform UK seized control of both North Northants and West Northants councils after the Tories have dominated the county’s political landscape for two decades

Smithers, who chose not to seek re-election after stepping down to focus more on his family, spoke to the BBC Politics East programme at the Kettering count. “I am on a call next week with the leader of the Conservative Party and I will be putting it to her that she should be resigning,” he said. “She has not helped in these elections; she has not once come forward and helped at all. “I am in absolute fear the Conservative Party will implode unless we get a good Conservative who can rally the troops and bring us back to some type of party that is going to challenge.” Smithers had led North Northamptonshire Council since its formation in 2021. Northamptonshire has been seen as the beating heart of the Conservative Party for years. It held most of the county’s Westminster seats until last year and dominated the local councils. So the local party has been reeling following these results.

PA Kemi Badenoch, pictured addressing supporters in Peterborough, says her job is to make the Conservatives credible again