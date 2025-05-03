Swedish police have arrested six people in connection with a suspected triple murder at a hair salon in the city of Uppsala.

Those arrested range in age from under 18 to 45, according to the state prosecutor’s office. One is suspected of carrying out the killings on Tuesday evening.

A 16-year-old who had been arrested hours after the incident was released on Friday.

The three victims shot dead in the salon were between the ages of 15 and 20. The attack came on the eve of the Walpurgis spring festival, when large crowds descended on the streets of Uppsala.

Police are investigating the possibility of the shooting being related to gang crime.