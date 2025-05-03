Swedish police have arrested six people in connection with a suspected triple murder at a hair salon in the city of Uppsala.
Those arrested range in age from under 18 to 45, according to the state prosecutor’s office. One is suspected of carrying out the killings on Tuesday evening.
A 16-year-old who had been arrested hours after the incident was released on Friday.
The three victims shot dead in the salon were between the ages of 15 and 20. The attack came on the eve of the Walpurgis spring festival, when large crowds descended on the streets of Uppsala.
Police are investigating the possibility of the shooting being related to gang crime.
One of those killed at the hair salon is reportedly known to the police, local media said.
The victim was involved in a police investigation over a planned attack against a relative of gang leader Ismail Abdo, according to the reports. The person was never charged.
Uppsala, a university town north of Stockholm, has long been the base of rival gang leader Abdo and Rawa Majida.
A new chapter in their turf wars began in 2023, when Abdo’s mother was murdered at her home.
Sweden has seen a wave of teenage gang crime in recent years, with suspects accused of a range of offences from vandalism to murder.
The Swedish government has proposed new legislation that would allow police to wiretap children under the age of 15 in an attempt to grapple with the problem.