On Dec. 24, CBSA officers examining a commercial truck carrying a mixed load destined for Calgary noticed “abnormalities,” leading to 186 kilograms of methamphetamine being discovered. The drugs have a value of C$1.86 million, said the CBSA.

Illegal drugs valued in the millions of dollars were seized during two recent searches of commercial trucks at the Coutts border crossing, the Canada Border Services Agency announced Tuesday

On Jan. 18, officers seized 42 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of more than C$1 million on another commercial truck, also carrying a mixed shipment and bound for Calgary. The truck had been directed for a secondary examination, where officers found two cardboard boxes in the truck trailer containing multiple bricks of cocaine, said the CBSA.

CBSA arrested the drivers, who were handed over to Alberta RCMP. The investigations are ongoing.

“The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority,” federal Public Safety Minister David McGuinty said in a statement Tuesday.

“These significant seizures are examples of the dedication and expertise of CBSA’s officers as they continue to work each and every day to prevent illegal drugs, like fentanyl, and contraband from breaching our borders. I also want to recognize and thank the RCMP for their ongoing commitment to public safety.”

Tuesday’s announcement by the CBSA comes a week before a 30-day reprieve expires on a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada. Trump had specifically cited the illegal flow of immigrants and drugs across the border for the plan to impose tariffs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Feb. 3 pledged $1.3 billion on a border enhancement plan, which led to a pause on the proposed tariffs for at least 30 days.

On Monday, Trump said the tariffs were “on schedule” to go ahead March 4.

