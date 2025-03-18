A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported at 7:46 p.m. Monday in Northern California less than a mile from Dublin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred one mile from Pleasanton, San Ramon and Castro Valley and two miles from Hayward.

Moderate shaking, which can result in very light damage, was reported in Dublin and near Concord, according to the USGS. Residents in San Francisco, Fremont and Richmond reported weak shaking.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.