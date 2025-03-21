UFC fighter Conor McGregor has officially registered for Ireland’s presidential election, vowing to protect the country from migration. His announcement came shortly after a meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, according to The Hill.

McGregor’s visit to Washington, D.C., has only intensified scrutiny of his political ambitions. During the meeting, he accused the Irish government of having “abandoned the voices” of its citizens and warned that “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness.” His remarks sparked backlash from Irish political leaders.

Meanwhile, McGregor has also gained the support of billionaire Elon Musk.

But will endorsements from Trump and Musk help McGregor become Ireland’s president?

Why Trump and Musk’s Support Might Backfire



Despite McGregor’s high-profile allies, political analysts believe his association with Trump and Musk could actually harm his campaign.

“Public opinion in Ireland isn’t too impressed by his power bid,” said Professor Gail McElroy of Trinity College Dublin. “Elon Musk and Donald Trump are not popular here. Aligning with them is actually probably a bad move.”

The Bigger Problem: Can McGregor Even Get on the Ballot?



Beyond public perception, McGregor faces a major legal hurdle—qualifying for the election. In Ireland, presidential candidates must be nominated by either 20 members of the Oireachtas (parliament) or by four local councils.According to McElroy, securing such nominations will be a steep challenge for the MMA fighter.

“Most [Oireachtas members] are party-affiliated and they won’t nominate [McGregor],” she explained. “I think it’s almost inconceivable that four county councils would endorse him.”

Even if McGregor were to secure a spot on the ballot, experts say he has little chance of winning. A December 2023 Irish Independent poll revealed that only 8% of voters would support him, while 89% said they would not.

“Conor McGregor is toxic in Ireland,” McElroy added. “There are many, many candidates ahead of him.”

Controversies Continue to Haunt McGregor



McGregor’s past legal troubles also cast a shadow over his campaign. He is currently appealing a civil case that found he had assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel in 2018, leading major brands and retailers to sever ties with him. He also pleaded guilty to assault in a separate 2019 incident.

Despite the obstacles, McGregor remains determined. Following his White House visit on St. Patrick’s Day, where he criticized Ireland’s “illegal immigration racket,” he took to social media with a bold campaign message:

“Ireland, the choice is yours and it is an easy one. Vote for me as your President and we will SAVE IRELAND TOGETHER!”

With the election set for October 2025, McGregor has months to prove that his campaign is more than just a publicity stunt. However, as of now, experts believe his presidential bid is more of a spectacle than a serious challenge.

