Eevee, the evolution Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Eevee can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

Ah, yes, Eevee, the most annoying Pokémon to evolve in Pokémon Go (though Dusk Form Lycanroc might be up there, too). Depending on which “Eeveelution” you want, the Eevee evolution method can be pretty bad. If you’ve already used the name tricks — which allows you to evolve your Eevee into a specific evolution if you name it something specific — Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon are all RNG. The others, however, require more specific methods, like using a Glacial Lure for Glaceon. If you have shiny Eevee and specifically want a shiny Vaporeon… good luck!

What is the shiny rate for Eevee in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Eevee is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.