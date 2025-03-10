As tax season rolls around, you should know that the federal government still offers major tax benefits to individuals and businesses that have installed clean energy improvements around their houses. Even if you have not yet taken advantage of these benefits, there is still time to do so. Not only could these policies save you money, but they are also beneficial for the country as a whole.

How to utilize clean energy tax credits

The clean energy tax credits are likely to stay in effect until at least August, so we recommend that interested parties act as soon as they can to take advantage of them.

Whether you have an electric car, solar power, or even use biofuel, you can find more information about the tax benefits on the Internal Revenue Service website.

Alternatively, you can use this simple tool to discover the tax benefits of installing sky lights, induction cooktops, heat pumps or other basic efficiency features.

Congress might soon act to repeal these tax credits

Clean energy incentives are helping more Americans choose clean energy by breaking down barriers to going solar, choosing an electric car, or making their homes more energy efficient. Today renewable energy is growing faster than ever, bringing us one step closer to a future powered by renewable energy.

But Congress is considering repealing these clean energy incentives. We’re urging Congress to keep the incentives and give Americans the ability to make their homes more efficient.

The less energy you use, the more you save. Choosing cleaner, more efficient energy for our homes helps free us from expensive utility bills and live more sustainably.

The upfront cost of going solar or doing an energy efficiency retrofit can be a barrier, but financial incentives such as tax credits make it easier for more of us to choose to reduce our own energy footprint and power our lives with renewable energy.

In 2023 alone, 3.4 million Americans used tax credits for clean energy or energy efficiency home improvements, saving more than $8 billion.1 Businesses, churches and local governments use clean energy tax incentives too.

These programs benefit all Americans by reducing air pollution, slashing energy waste and driving innovation that brings down the costs of clean energy.

Congress should maintain all clean energy incentives, so that those who want to can choose clean energy. Take action today to defend clean energy solutions for all Americans.

Tax credits for solar panels, energy-efficient upgrades and appliances, electric cars, wind power and battery storage put clean energy within reach of more families.

Losing these incentives will stall progress and make it more expensive for us to choose clean energy.

To keep our clean energy choices, we need to show our members of Congress how renewable energy helps their community and how much support there is from their constituents.