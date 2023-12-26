Cardi B has taken the approach of twerking the pain away when it comes to her estranged husband, Offset.

In an undated video that went viral on Sunday (December 24), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper can be seen twerking in a black bodysuit to Sexyy Red‘s latest track, “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).”

At one point, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper looks back at the camera, smiles, and sticks her middle finger his in the air while yelling, “fuck my baby dad!” The unidentified camera person can be then heard saying, “you heard her!”

Check out the clip below:

Nah cardi b back outside talkin bout “F my baby daddy” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dH7fLHqJZP — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 24, 2023

Cardi B’s latest video seems to be a direct reference to her ongoing drama with Offset, whom she confirmed to have split from earlier this month.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said earlier this month, after rumors began circulating that Offset had slept with Chrisean Rock — a claim Offset flatly denied.

“I know today has been an eventful day. I don’t pay mind to none of that. I don’t care about none of that. I don’t know if y’all been getting clues from me from my Lives, from my Stories, when I put certain music [up] or from my unfollowings,” she continued.

“When it comes to today’s events, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now. I have been afraid to — not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.”

She continued: “The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited! New look, new life, new everything […] I’ve been going so hard for 2024 to go directly as I want it to. I feel like in 2017 I was single, and that’s when I worked the hardest.”

As for Sexyy Red, “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” is so popular that it recently got the remix treatment courtesy of Chrisean Rock, who has been having her fair share of baby daddy drama as of late.

On Thursday (December 21), the reality-star-turned-rapper took to Instagram where she shared a preview of the track, further fueling the former couple’s tumultuous relationship.

In the video, Rock can be seen seated in a white luxury whip with her new boo K Suave by her side while rapping about making her baby daddy babysit “while my new n-gga give me back strokes.”

She also raps: “I’ll show you how you turn your baby daddy to a side bitch/ You cover up his tat, you block his number then you pop shit/ Fuck some child support and going to court, check my net worth/ My baby daddy sick I’m throwing ass, I know his chest hurt.“