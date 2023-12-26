Cardi B and Offset have been going through a public split, but they put aside their differences for just one day to spread some Christmas cheer.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the ex-Migos frontman joined forces to give a memorable holiday experience to their two children, Kulture and Wave, on Monday (December 25).

Bardi shared videos of her two children opening up toys and Power Puff Girls clothes, much to their delight. Offset, meanwhile, helped Wave unwrap his presents.

Check it out below.

Cardi B & Offset opening Christmas gifts with their kids 🎄 pic.twitter.com/0vVRNP2O3J — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) December 26, 2023

Cardi B and Offset’s split became public earlier this month, when she confirmed it during an Instagram live session with her fans.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said, after rumors began circulating that Offset had slept with Chrisean Rock — a claim Offset flatly denied.

“I know today has been an eventful day. I don’t pay mind to none of that. I don’t care about none of that. I don’t know if y’all been getting clues from me from my Lives, from my Stories, when I put certain music [up] or from my unfollowings,” she continued.

“When it comes to today’s events, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now. I have been afraid to — not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.”

She continued: “The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited! New look, new life, new everything […] I’ve been going so hard for 2024 to go directly as I want it to. I feel like in 2017 I was single, and that’s when I worked the hardest.”

Despite their estrangement, the former couple has been confirmed to be performing at the same hotel in Miami on New Year’s Eve, but at different venues within the building. If that isn’t enough, their set times will also coincide, which makes a side-by-side comparison of their respective draws imminent.

Page Six has reported that the former couple agreed to perform at the Fountainbleu before their romance disintegrated and that the overlap most likely isn’t intentional.

Whereas the New York MC and DJ Gryffin will play to a crowd at the luxe pool with passes “ranging from $5,000 up to $25,000,” the Migos trapstar will take the stage at LIV nightclub for tickets between $125 and $15,000.