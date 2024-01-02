Cardi B has revealed she slept with her husband Offset on New Year’s Eve despite their recent breakup.

The estranged couple were seen partying together at a strip club in Miami to ring in the new year, sparking speculation that they were getting back together.

Cardi and Offset were both booked to perform at the same venue for New Year’s Eve, although their sets were held in different parts of the building.

After the footage of them together circulated on social media, Cardi B took to X Spaces on Monday (January 1) to clarify that they’re still split up and she just “needed some dick” that night.

“Let me make this a little bit clearer to you guys because as y’all making your assumptions, I just wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth,” she began.

“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get dicked down yesterday? Absolutely baby. Y’all can use your roles on New Year’s Eve; I need some dick on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday, we had a good time.

“We was Henny’d down. We was both in the same club and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section, he’s in his section. It’s like, ‘Man, just come over here, let’s just chill, we having a good time.’”

She continued: “But I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship, we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years. I don’t consider that we’re back together because the answer of getting back together is not a good night at the club and fucking the night long.

“We need to work on our shit, we need to work on our communication. There’s things that he gotta work on, there’s things that I gotta work on. Until we work that out, I don’t feel like we’re back together.”

Cardi B and Offset’s rendezvous comes shortly after they reunited over Christmas to spend time with their two children, daughter Kulture and son Wave.

The Bronx rap star confirmed their breakup last month, revealing she had been “single for a minute” and was “excited” to move on.

But their split hasn’t been entirely amicable as Cardi cursed out Offset during an emotional rant on Instagram Live shortly after her announcement.

“It’s so fucking sad that a n-gga like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident,” she vented. “They like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl. Yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been this and that.

“He knows I’m in my house, he knows I’m not doing the most and I’ve really been sparing you. You’ve been fucking feeling yourself because of your album and shit and you’ve really been doing me dirty after so many fucking years that I helped your ass, not even a fucking thank you that I got.”

She added: “And it’s so crazy that I gotta go the fucking internet because whenever the fuck I tell you something, you don’t take shit seriously. And I’m so tired of it! I’m so fucking tired of this [expletives]!”