Cardi B has discreetly addressed the rumors suggesting she and Offset might be back on following their Christmas Day reunion.

On Wednesday (December 27), Thee Pop Feed fired off a post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing that Cardi “officially took Offset back after 12 days.” The tweet went on to say that the Bronx rapper was with her estranged husband when he took their son Wave and his two older boys, Jordan and Kody, to Travis Scott’s Newark stop on the Utopia Tour.

Blogger KenBarbie spotted the post and responded with a quick clip of a scene from Real Housewives Of Atlanta in which Kandi Burruss tell castmate Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

While Cardi did respond directly, fans noticed that she like KenBarbie’s reply, confirming that the information in the original tweet was false.

Cardi B seemingly shuts down rumors she's back with Offset following holiday reunion

Despite their separation, which was confirmed earlier this month, Cardi B and Offset briefly reunited on Monday (December 25) to celebrate Christmas as a unit with their young children, 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave.

Bardi shared videos of her two children opening up toys and Power Puff Girls clothes, much to their delight. Offset, meanwhile, helped Wave unwrap his presents.

Cardi B and Offset’s split became public when she confirmed it during an Instagram live session with her fans.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said, after rumors began circulating that Offset had slept with Chrisean Rock — a claim Offset flatly denied.

“I know today has been an eventful day. I don’t pay mind to none of that. I don’t care about none of that. I don’t know if y’all been getting clues from me from my Lives, from my Stories, when I put certain music [up] or from my unfollowings,” she continued.

“When it comes to today’s events, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now. I have been afraid to — not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.”

Despite their estrangement, the former couple has been confirmed to be performing at the same hotel in Miami on New Year’s Eve, but at different venues within the building. If that isn’t enough, their set times will also coincide, which makes a side-by-side comparison of their respective draws imminent.

Page Six has reported that the former couple agreed to perform at the Fountainbleu before their romance disintegrated and that the overlap most likely isn’t intentional.

Whereas the Cardi will play the crowd at the luxe pool alongside DJ Gryffin with passes “ranging from $5,000 up to $25,000,” the former Migos rapper will take the stage at LIV nightclub where tickets will run between $125 and $15,000.