Cardi B and Offset have responded to FYB J Mane’s story about the Migos rapper refusing to endorse his cereal brand.

The Chicago rapper and YouTuber joined No Jumper for an interview in late December, during which he recalled the Atlanta superstar refusing to sign his box of Whoops because podcast host Adam 22 had apparently written “Adam O Block” on it already.

“He felt like if it wasn’t a real O Blockian who wrote that shit, that shit whooped,” he said, referring to the 6400 block of South King Drive in the Windy City. “I felt like if a O Blockian wrote it, he would’ve just signed that shit.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 27-year-old shared a screenshot of a DM Offset sent him after the interview aired.

“Aye bra what’s up with you I was on some cool Shit and you come playing with my name,” he wrote. “U capped like I kicked you out I was on some cool shit but u on some sucka shit like n-ggas can’t reach you.”

In response, FYB wrote: “Bro I Be On some Comedian Shit Please Don’t Take It Personal I Want To Stay Locked In With Yall, And I Never Said You Kicked Me Out.”

Cardi then hopped into the comments and took her on-again, off-again partner’s side, writing: “This dm is maaa old and the only reason you got a dm is cause you lied and said offset kicked you out the studio when we was both being super nice to you of the strength of our boy

“We was literally giving you advice on how to make your cereal brand bigger then you came to the internet lying ..That’s why y’all be stuck rather lie for clout then move your.”

Cardi B weighs in on Offset & FYB J Mane confrontation: “You lied” https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/m64EMt8t9R — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 8, 2024

Despite their recent breakup, Cardi B recently revealed that she slept with Offset on New Year’s Eve. The estranged couple were seen partying together at a strip club in Miami to ring in 2024, sparking speculation that they were getting back together.

Both were both booked to perform at the same venue that night, although their sets were held in different parts of the building. After the footage of them together began circulating on social media, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to clarify that they’re still not together and she just “needed some dick” that night.

“Let me make this a little bit clearer to you guys because as y’all making your assumptions, I just wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth,” she began. “Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get dicked down yesterday? Absolutely baby. Y’all can use your roles on New Year’s Eve; I need some dick on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday, we had a good time.

“We was Henny’d down. We was both in the same club and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section, he’s in his section. It’s like, ‘Man, just come over here, let’s just chill, we having a good time.’”

She continued: “But I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship, we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years. I don’t consider that we’re back together because the answer of getting back together is not a good night at the club and fucking the night long.

“We need to work on our shit, we need to work on our communication. There’s things that he gotta work on, there’s things that I gotta work on. Until we work that out, I don’t feel like we’re back together.”