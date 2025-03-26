“The important thing… is that the flow through of the funds go to Canadian entities who then pay the taxes appropriately. As opposed to taxes being paid multiple times before they get there,” said Carney.

Carney told reporters at a campaign stop in Windsor, Ont., that the funds were registered in Bermuda to avoid double taxation.

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney defended Wednesday putting two green investment funds in an offshore tax haven while an executive at investment house Brookfield Asset Management.

Article content

But Carney said on Wednesday that the funds served the interests of the millions of Canadian workers whose pensions were invested in them.

“The structure of these funds is designed to benefit the Canadian pension funds that invest in them,” said Carney.

“The beneficiaries of those funds, teachers, retires, municipal employees, they pay the taxes on their pension. That’s the design.”

Carney was also quizzed on Wednesday whether he has any remaining personal holdings in either Brookfield or digital payment company Stripe, whose board he joined in 2021.

The Liberal leader told reporters that he currently “own(ed) nothing other than cash and personal real estate” but didn’t give a direct answer to a question about possible future payments from either company.

National Post

rmohamed@postmedia.com

Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.