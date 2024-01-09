Cassidy has referenced a deep list of names to assert the dominance of his pen game on a new track that plays on Katt Williams’ new explosive interview.

On Monday (January 8), the Philly native dropped “Rap Katt Williams,” a new joint on which he talks about his place in Hip Hop and being among the best to ever pick up a mic.

It opens with an interview soundbite of Wyclef Jean emphasizing that “Cassidy is a songwriter.” Among the countless other namedrops, the “Hotel” hitmaker also refers to the Fugees star later in the song, rapping: “I met Wyclef before I got with Swizz [Beatz]/ And he told me that I got a gift, this shit not a myth.”

After recalling how LL COOL J, Busta Rhymes and members of Run-DMC all gave him his props, Cas spits: “I’m like [Kool] G Rap mixed with KRS [-One] and Rakim/ I’m like Biggie or [Big] Pun if they would’ve got slim/ Since the game shady, I’m backing out — I’m not Em/ I got signed in ’99, I was hot then/ You a hater if you ain’t got me in your Top 10.”

A little later, he puts his knack for wordplay on display with a few bars devoted to G-Unit: “I done touched the Buck and put it in the Banks/ But I ain’t trying to move Yayo ’til I’m 50, boy.”

On the flipside, he even takes some shots at his peers — some subtle and others overt.

In addition to dismissing mumble rap and briefly revisiting a spat he had with Meek Mill, The Problem addresses the drama surrounding Diddy: “This not a diss, I put a song with Puff out before/ It’s all love but I ain’t been to Puff house before/ I ain’t got nothing bad to say about the boy/ But once you get your foot in, it’s hard to get out the door.”

In a similar spirit but far more straightforward, he adds: “Tory Lanez stole some bars that was actually mine/ Now he behind bars that’s an actual sign/ That committing robbery is an actual crime/ And I literally inspire all these rappers who rhyme/ Rappers acting real till they facing actual time/ And on God, rat singing like a chapter from Psalms.”

Listen to “Rap Katt Williams” for more namechecks below:

In adjacent news, Uncle Murda recently recapped the past year on his three-part “Rap Up 2023” series, addressing a number of scandalous moments from the previous 12 months.

“Jada Pinkett back on her shit again/ Bitch doin’ interviews on 2Pac dick again/ Will Smith need a new wife, I hope he find one/ She embaressin’ the family like T.I. and Tiny son,” he raps, in addition to throwing shade at Diddy, Keefe D, André 3000, Sexyy Red, Gunna and many more.

Weighing in on the OutKast MC’s polarizing solo album, New Blue Sun, Murda echoes the sentiment shared by the likes of Joe Budden and DJ Vlad, and lets it be known that he isn’t a fan.

“André 3000 finally put some shit out/ Honestly, he was better off not putting shit out/ I was tryna catch a vibe but I just couldn’t catch the shit/ All he did was play flute, I wish he woulda said some shit,” he spits.

The Brooklyn spitter also has mixed feelings about one of 2023’s biggest breakout stars — and HipHopDX’s Rookie of the Year — Sexyy Red.

“Sexyy Red made a sex tape and I saw it, I think she got pregnant while she was getting recorded/ And I heard she said she got chlamydia twice, that bitch ratchet/ Let me try to give that girl some advice,” he raps.

“It’s okay to shake your ass and put your hands on your knees/ But put a condom on to avoid catching STDs/ Your pussy pink and booty hole brown, are you serious?/ Little girl’s shouldn’t be listening to that shit, period.”

As for the ongoing tension surrounding the YSL RICO trial, Uncle Murda calls on Young Thug to clear up the allegations that Gunna is a “snitch” while reluctantly giving props to the latter’s A Gift & A Curse album.

The 43-year-old raps: “Free Young Thug or give him bail, let’s be fair/ He’s been going back and forth to court now for like three years/ Y’all really doing too much now, that’s a lot/ Young Thug’s n-ggas wanna know if Gunna rat or not/ Is he is or he ain’t, Young Thug just say this shit/ ‘Cause the album kinda hot but I don’t be wanting to play the shit.”