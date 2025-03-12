Sir Keir praised the “remarkable breakthrough” and called it an “important moment for peace in Ukraine”.

The BBC has been told that over the past week there has been a concerted European effort, led by Sir Keir Starmer, to get the US and Ukraine back in good favour with one another.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has said he is ready to accept an immediate 30-day ceasefire but that it is up to the US to convince Russia to agree, after talks in Saudi Arabia.

The UK was “intimately involved” in helping Ukraine and the US reach an agreement over a proposed ceasefire deal with Russia, according to UK government sources.

Russia has yet to respond to the ceasefire proposal and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the “ball is now in their court”.

Following the announcement the Trump administration announced it would reinstate military aid to Ukraine and restart intelligence-sharing with Kyiv – after abruptly halting this after Donald Trump and Zelensky’s row in the Oval Office.

The UK sources say that last week the prime minister’s National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell, worked with his US counterpart Mike Waltz, and German and French officials, to fashion a plan for a ceasefire and the steps that might follow.

Over the weekend Powell travelled to Kyiv to meet Zelensky and help draft a written proposal which included a temporary pause in fighting, then confidence-building measures such as an exchange of prisoners-of-war, the return of Ukrainian children taken by Russia and the release of civilians.

That proposal was agreed by the Ukrainians and the Americans, setting the stage for what happened in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Following the talks between White House and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, Sir Keir congratulated the two men on the agreement, adding “we now all need to redouble our efforts” to secure a peace deal for Ukraine.

He said: “As both American and Ukrainian delegations have said, the ball is now in the Russian court. Russia must now agree to a ceasefire and an end to the fighting too.”

Trump told reporters that US officials would discuss the deal with Moscow either late on Tuesday or Wednesday as he wanted to “get this show on the road”.

On Saturday, Sir Keir will host a phone call of leaders which he has dubbed the “coalition of the willing” to discuss peacekeeping efforts aimed at deterring Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching future incursions into Ukraine.

Those joining the call are “ready to help bring an end to this war in a just and permanent way that allows Ukraine to enjoy its freedom”, he said.

One aim of the European teams working behind the scenes has been to ensure that it is now Russia that is in the spotlight: does it want peace?

A UK source said “the ball is firmly in the Russian court. Will they reciprocate and stop the fighting to allow serious negotiations on a lasting peace or will they continue to slaughter innocent civilians?”.

Hundreds of thousands of people, most of them soldiers, are believed to have been killed or injured on both sides, and millions of Ukrainian civilians have fled as refugees, since Russia invaded Ukraine just over three years ago.