Jaroslav Lukiv & Rachel Hagan BBC News

Watch: At the scene of drone attack on Moscow

At least two people have been killed and three injured in a “massive” overnight drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region, local officials say. Seven apartments in a residential building were damaged, in what appears to be the largest drone attack on the Russian capital Ukraine has launched so far during the war. Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyev says the casualties were in the towns of Vidnoye and Domodedovo, just outside the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says 74 drones heading towards the city were shot down. The roof of one building was damaged by drone wreckage, though Sobyanin described the damage as “insignificant.”

t.me/s/vorobiev_live A photo purportedly showing a damaged apartment in the Moscow region

He said 12 people – including three children – had to be evacuated from their damaged flats after the overnight strike. One district train network is now suspended, and flight restrictions were put in place at Moscow’s airports after the attack. In a post on social media, Governor Vorobyev published pictures purportedly showing one of the damaged apartments, and burnt vehicles in what looked like a car park in the Moscow region.

The attack comes just hours ahead of a crunch meeting between representatives from the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, focused on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. The talks in Jeddah between Ukrainian delegates and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be the first official meeting since last month’s fiery exchange at the white house between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his US counterpart Donald Trump. Rubio suggested on Monday that, as part of an agreement to stop the war, Ukraine may have to relinquish territory to Russia, adding that both sides needed to understand that “there’s no military solution to this situation”.

Reuters The roof of one building was damaged by drone wreckage, though he described the damage as “insignificant.”