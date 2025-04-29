

Yet another region of the globe has failed to cooperate with the anthropogenic “global” warming narrative. [emphasis, links added]

According to climate models constructed on the presumption that CO2 concentration changes are the driver of climate, Central Africa should have been warming in recent centuries in tandem with the rise of atmospheric CO2.

However, scientists (Ménot et al., 2025) using brGDGT (branched glycerol dialkyl glycerol tetraether) proxies to reconstruct paleotemperature trends have determined that the Cameroon region test site is likely colder today than at any other time in the last 7,000 years.

Mean annual air temperatures (MAAT) are 22°C at the study site today.

About 7,000 years ago, when CO2 concentrations were ~265 ppm, MAATs were 24.5 to 25.5°C, or at least 2.5°C warmer than today.

As CO2 levels rose throughout the mid- to late-Holocene, temperatures continued to decline. This negatively correlated trend is the opposite of model predictions.

