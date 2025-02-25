



Amanda Pritchard, the first female chief executive of the NHS in England, is stepping down from the role. In a statement Ms Pritchard said it had been a “hugely difficult decision for me to stand down”. “It has been an enormous privilege to lead the NHS in England through what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in its history.” She took up the post in 2021 and played a central role in the official response to the Covid pandemic.

Before that, she was NHS England’s chief operating officer, head of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust in London and an adviser in Tony Blair’s government. Her departure comes less than a month after two influential House of Commons committees discussed her suitability to lead the NHS through a period of what Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said will be the biggest overhaul of the service. As to the timing of her resignation, some words in her letter are significant. She noted that there is due to be radical reform of the size and functions of NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care to “drive the government’s reform priorities” and that the “step change required” would be best served by new leadership. Sources have indicated that the government wants to bind NHS England closer to the Department of Health to push ahead with changes, including shifting the focus from hospitals to community care. Health Secretary Wes Streeting may well have felt the need to find a new leader, and Amanda Pritchard possibly felt that after several years at NHS England she did not want to be on a tighter rein. The reality is that whoever is appointed, the government faces huge challenges cutting waiting lists for operations and treatments, and reducing long waits in emergency departments.

NHS England said Amanda Pritchard had decided it was the right time to stand down, now that the NHS has turned a corner on recovery from the pandemic and the foundations are in place to make further changes to support the NHS. Ms Pritchard said in a statement: “We always knew the recovery period after a once-in-a-century pandemic was going to be incredibly challenging, and whilst the timeliness and experience of care is still not good enough for too many people, the NHS has achieved a great deal in the face of historic pressure thanks to a relentless focus on innovation and reform.” Health Secretary Wes Streeting thanked her for her integrity and unwavering commitment. He said: “Amanda can be enormously proud of the leadership she has given in the face of the biggest health emergency for our country in modern history, as well as steering NHS England during turbulent political waters and six secretaries of state in her time as chief executive.” Richard Meddings, chairman of NHS England, described it as “a huge loss” for the NHS. “Under her leadership, the NHS has delivered a huge amount for patients – in the face of pandemic recovery, unprecedented strikes and consecutive even busier winter periods, the NHS has continued to improve performance, reform and innovate”, he said. Ms Pritchard has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. The public accounts committee said that she, her deputy, Julian Kelly, and two senior civil servants at the Department of Health and Social Care were “complacent” and lacked dynamism. MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee said they were disappointed and frustrated by the “lengthy and diffuse answers” she and other officials gave them under questioning. Last week, when challenged on the issue, she told BBC Breakfast “we’re not all brilliant performers at committee hearings, but it’s absolutely right that we are scrutinised by Parliament.” NHS England has announced that Sir James Mackey, currently chief executive of Newcastle Hospitals, will be taking over as interim head of NHS England and will work closely with Ms Pritchard for the next month before taking up post formally in April. Her successor, Sir James, said he was honoured to be leading the health service through the next phase “as we radically reshape the role of NHS England and work with the government to build an NHS that is fit for the future through the 10-year health plan”.





