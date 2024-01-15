Traders in the crypto realm are watching Chainlink (LINK) with bated breath as the price coils up near the $16 mark, hinting at a possible break out towards $17, or even $20 given the right conditions this week.

Since November, LINK has been consolidating between $13.00 and $17.00, exhibiting classic market cycle behavior that presents prime opportunities for savvy traders.

Technical analysts are buzzing with potential bullish scenarios, with many pointing to the current price action as the telltale sign of an “accumulation phase.” As per the renowned Wyckoff method, this phase sees sellers exiting, prices stabilizing, and indecision ruling the market.

Will Chainlink Hit The Vaunted $20 Mark?

Following accumulation comes the much-anticipated “markup phase,” characterized by surging buying pressure, rapid price increases, and heightened activity.

And that’s precisely what the charts seem to be foreshadowing for LINK. Indicators like the Awesome Oscillator and MACD are flashing green and pushing towards bullish territory, suggesting growing confidence and impending upward momentum.

Chainlink currently trading at $15.57682 on the daily chart: TradingView.com

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also leans north, potentially primed to cross its signal line and add fuel to the bullish fire.

Further bolstering the optimistic outlook are the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Both the 100- and 200-day SMAs are pointing north, with the latter currently nestled comfortably at $9.994. This upward trajectory indicates the path of least resistance lies in ascending territory for LINK.

Source: TradingView

Should buying pressure build steam above current levels, analysts predict a potential leapfrog over the 50-day SMA at $16.95, paving the way for a psychological $17 price point. In a highly bullish scenario, LINK could even tap into its full $20 potential, marking a 20% surge from its current position.

LINK price up nearly 17% in the weekly timeframe. Source: Coingecko

17% Rally Ignites More Optimism For LINK

But a fresh spark ignites the conversation – Chainlink just surged 17% today, propelling it closer to the long-held $17 barrier. Could this recent rally be the catalyst that sends LINK rocketing past its immediate target and into uncharted territory?

It’s still too early to definitively say. While the technical indicators remain encouraging, external factors and market sentiment can shift rapidly. However, one thing is certain: Chainlink’s latest surge adds another layer of intrigue to its already captivating price action.

Whether it coils upward for a glorious breakout or succumbs to profit-taking, the next few days promise to be a thrilling ride for LINK holders and a fascinating case study for technical analysis enthusiasts alike.

Featured image from iStock

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.