CHAMPAGNE sales in the House of Lords hit a five-year high in 2023 as the cost of living crisis passed by thirsty peers.

Figures showed that 1,589 bottles of French fizz were purchased at a total cost of almost £90,000, eclipsing the 2022 total when 1,580 were bought for £85,000.

Critics said it laid bare the extent Britain’s ermine-robed legistars were out of touch.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “Voters will be fizzing to hear that, while they were struggling to balance household finances and pay for basics like groceries and energy, unelected Lords were glugging back champagne.

“The past year has been defined by Westminster’s cost-of-living crisis that has seen living standards plummet and countless more households pushed into poverty and deprivation – a reality alien to the Lords and their lavish lifestyles.”

A House of Lords spokesman said: “All alcohol, including champagne, sold in the House of Lords is sold at a profit.

“Most of the champagne sold by the House of Lords is bought by visitors in the gift shop and consumed away from Parliament by members of the public, or sold at banqueting events to organisations or individuals hosting the event in the House of Lords.

“It is not paid for by the taxpayer.”