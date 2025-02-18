It will be a visual treat for fans watching the Champions Trophy matches on TV or mobile as a minimum of 36 cameras will be used to capture the action, complemented by analytical tools and visual enhancements. According to the ICC, these visual enhancements will significantly elevate the viewing experience.

“To further enrich the viewing experience, the Quidich Innovation Labs will deliver Field 360°, a virtual field model that illustrates fielding positions and strategies in real-time,” the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday on the eve of opening match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi.

Meanwhile, drone cameras will capture stunning aerial views of the venues and surrounding landscapes, while the roving buggy cam will provide immersive ground-level visuals. Additionally, Spidercams will enhance the broadcast with dynamic aerial perspectives, bringing fans closer to the action.

In a bid to engage mobile-first audiences, ICC TV will partner with JioStar to produce a dedicated vertical feed, optimizing the viewing experience for smartphone users.

The commentary panel will feature India’s cricketing greats Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik, and seasoned commentator Harsha Bhogle.



From India’s arch-rival Pakistan, the commentary team will feature Wasim Akram, Bazid Khan, and Ramiz Raja. New Zealand’s Ian Smith and Simon Doull will also provide commentary, alongside Australian greats Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones, and Aaron Finch. Meanwhile, South Africa will be represented in the commentary box by yesteryear stars Dale Steyn and Shaun Pollock.Additionally, expert opinions and analysis will come from former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, along with former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.With inputs from PTI

