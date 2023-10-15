Chandler Powell is head over heels in love with his wife Bindi Irwin and cherishing every day with the couple’s toddler daughter, Grace Warrior.

In a post to Instagram, the 26-year-old shared images of the trio enjoying a gorgeous Queensland sunset.

Bindi, 25, beamed for the camera alongside her husband and little Grace, two, who is the spitting image of her former wakeboarder father.

‘Outback sunsets with my girls. Love these two more than anything’ Chandler wrote in his caption alongside the sweet photos.

Bindi and Chandler married on March 25, 2020 and welcomed Grace exactly one year later, on their first wedding anniversary.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Grace is set for stardom, with many believing she could be even bigger than her late grandfather, Steve Irwin.

‘Grace is an absolute natural in front of the camera,’ a source told New Idea magazine in April.

‘It’s also believed she could be an even greater entertainer than her grandfather Steve Irwin. She’s so bright and funny,’ they added.

‘You have to remember that Bindi grew up in front of the cameras and was Grace’s age when she first started appearing on television,’ said a source.

They added that Bindi is excited about a possible new TV opportunity in the U.S. with a format similar to The Crocodile Hunter – the show that made her parents famous.

‘In a few years’ time there’s incredible opportunities, some that Bindi herself is excited about, including a Crocodile Huntress [series] that would be family led, but have American favourite Bindi in the lead,’ the insider said.

Grace’s grandad Steve, known to millions around the world as the ‘Crocodile Hunter’, died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

The Irwin family have worked hard at preserving his conservation legacy in the years since he passed.