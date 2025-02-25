Data from energy think tank Ember details the rise of Chinese solar exports as poorer countries are taking advantage of cheap solar to shift away from costlier or less reliable sources of power. In Pakistan, farms and factories are installing rooftop panels to cope with rising energy costs. Last year, Pakistan imported enough Chinese solar panels to expand its total power capacity by a third.

Facing trade barriers in the U.S. and other wealthy nations, Chinese solar firms are exporting cheap panels to poorer countries, fueling a surge in solar installations in parts of the developing world.

A similar shift is underway in southern Africa, where locals are turning to solar as drought saps hydropower. Last year, the region suffered its worst mid-season dry spell in more than a century. When hydropower began to stutter, Zambia’s government called for a “solar explosion,” moving ahead on a slate of new projects that, together, would raise its power capacity by a third.

A report from Ember last year detailed how China is building solar panels faster than they can be deployed. For manufacturers, the solution lies in broadening its markets overseas, particularly in the developing world. The glut of cheap solar means poorer countries can speed the shift away from fossil fuels while shoring up their supply of energy, said Ember analyst Richard Black. He added, “It’s one of those rare times when there’s a win for just about everyone.”

