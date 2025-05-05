A regional airline in western China, entangled in multiple labour disputes and a debt crisis, has suspended all flights – with some pilots forced to make a living by delivering food.

All trips by Joy Air , including for the Labour Day holiday, have been cancelled, with no ticket sales information available for flights, the Xi’an-based airline website showed.

Backed by the Shaanxi provincial government, Joy Air operates a fleet of Chinese-made turboprop-powered MA60 aircraft along domestic routes that connect second- and third-tier cities – particularly in western and central China – and regional hubs like Xi’an.

The main issue behind the suspension is a lack of profitable routes, said Jason Li Hanming, a United States-based analyst.

“The internal routes within Shaanxi are gradually being replaced by the extending high speed railway network for a cheaper, more affordable price,” Li said. “That is constantly impeding Joy Air from building a healthy cash flow and eventually impacts the company negatively.”