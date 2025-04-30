China has lifted sanctions on members of the European Parliament and their families, in the first firm concession of a charm offensive aimed at prising Europe away from Washington’s orbit.

Beijing will hope its gambit will thaw out a bilateral investment pact, the ratification of which the parliament froze following a tit-for-tat exchange of sanctions over EU human rights concerns in 2021.

The announcement was made by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to a closed-door meeting of the chamber’s senior leadership on Wednesday, but had been telegraphed through a series of meetings since last autumn.

“As president, it is my responsibility to ensure that every member of this House can exercise their mandate freely, without restrictions,” Metsola said in a statement.

“Our parliamentary committees must be able to discuss European interests with their Chinese counterparts without fear of repercussions. Our relationship with China remains complex and multifaceted. The best way to approach it is through engagement and dialogue,” she added.

The move is likely to chime with the expectations of many who expect EU-China ties to improve amid unprecedented strains that the return of US President Donald Trump has put on transatlantic relations.