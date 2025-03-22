The annual “ two sessions ” in Beijing, a crucial window into China’s policy priorities and economic trajectory, continue to draw significant Western media scrutiny. However, a subtle yet perceptible shift appears to be under way – a tempering of harsh criticism alongside a sustained analytical focus.

My colleagues and I conducted a content analysis of major Western news outlets, tracking the frequency of keywords related to China’s economy, technology and environment between 2019 and 2025; keywords were categorised as positive, negative or neutral.

We analysed 10 major British and American news outlets – including CNN, BBC News and The New York Times. Among those outlets, nearly 70 per cent of stories covering China’s economy, technology or environment in 2019 had a negative tone, according to our research. However, by 2025, the share of negative stories dropped to around 40 per cent, along with an increase in neutral coverage across all categories and positive coverage of the economy.

This suggests a move away from a predominantly negative framing of China in Western media towards a more complex and multifaceted representation. This shift also suggests a growing recognition of China’s achievements and its role in the global economy. Several factors might explain why Western newsrooms are acknowledging these efforts.

The scale and demonstrable results of China’s economic policies are undeniable. In 2024, final consumption contributed 44.5 per cent to China’s economic growth, surpassing exports and investment. Domestically, electric vehicle sales surged by roughly 40 per cent in 2024 compared to the year before. The commitment to issuing special treasury bonds to support initiatives like trade-in programmes shows a clear dedication to boosting consumer spending.