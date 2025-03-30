Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Chinese Billionaire Cranes Rolls-Royce Ghost to 44th-Floor Penthouse

In an extraordinary display of wealth and ingenuity, a billionaire in China’s Fujian province orchestrated a jaw-dropping operation to elevate his Rolls-Royce Ghost to his 44th-floor penthouse. The luxury vehicle, encased in a protective iron cage, was lifted high above the city by a crane, drawing widespread attention.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost, a masterpiece of engineering with a starting price of $350,000, weighs approximately 2.7 tons. Transporting it to such an unusual location required meticulous planning. The car was secured inside a custom-built iron cage to shield it from potential damage during its ascent. Once lifted, it was gently placed onto the penthouse terrace, where a team of workers ensured its safe positioning.

The motivation behind this extravagant endeavor was the owner’s desire to use the car as a centerpiece in his penthouse. While many people showcase art or sculptures, this billionaire chose to spotlight his prized luxury vehicle, turning it into a unique ornamental display.

This feat is not the first of its kind. Similar operations have been undertaken by other affluent car enthusiasts. Australian Adrian Portelli famously lifted a McLaren Senna GTR to his 57th-floor penthouse, while a McLaren Elva found its way to the 48th floor of a luxury tower in Seattle.

Although the Rolls-Royce Ghost will no longer grace the roads, it now enjoys a commanding view of the cityscape from its new perch. For its owner, the vehicle’s presence on the terrace is a symbol of luxury, blending art, design, and engineering in a breathtaking spectacle.

This unusual display serves as a reminder of how the ultra-rich redefine extravagance, transforming even practical objects like cars into opulent symbols of status and personal expression.

