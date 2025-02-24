How did Clint Hill try to save JFK?
Clint Hill was assigned as the agent to First Lady Jackie Kennedy’s security detail while she and the President were traveling to Dallas in 1963. It was during that trip, there was a shooting incident where JFK’s open-hood car was being shot at and Hill jumped on the back of the vehicle carrying the president and first lady right after the gunfire began in order to shield the US President. Howeer, it was too late, and JFK was already ridden with bullets from the gunfire. In some of the devastating photos from back then, the First Lady was even seen crawling towards Hill.
Secret Service agent’s wife issues statement
Lisa McCubbin Hill, the wife of the legendary Secret Service Agent, stated that she announces the demise of her husband with a broken heart and confirmed that he passed away in her arms on February 21, 2025, according to an AP report.
FAQs:
Who is Clint Hill?
Clint Hill is the legendary Secret Service agent who heroically tried to save President JFK from the assassination attempt in 1963.
Was President JFK assassinated?
Yes, former US President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed while he was traveling in an open-hood vehicle with the First Lady.
