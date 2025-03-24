Costa Rican team Liga Deportiva Alajuelense has criticized Concacaf president Victor Montagliani after he expressed his full support for Club León in their legal fight against FIFA for being removed from the 2025 Club World Cup.

Due to the tournament’s strict multi-ownership rules, FIFA ruled that two Grupo Pachuca teams could not compete in the same edition. The general secretary chose to remove Club León from the Club World Cup, leaving Pachuca as Grupo Pachuca’s sole representative.

Alajuelense originally reported the incident to the court for arbitration of sport, TAS, leading FIFA to take action.

Now, Montagliani has said Concacaf will support Club León in the legal fight to restore their place in the tournament.

“This is a legal process. Grupo Pachuca has the possibility to go to TAS on this if they want, I don’t know what will happen,” Montagliani told TUDN. “We will respect the process, but for me as president of Concacaf I support León. They won the [2023] Champions Cup on the field. And for us, we hope at the end of this legal process we see Club León at the 2025 Club World Cup.”

Alajuelense publicly criticized the Concacaf president, labeling his actions as a “violation of neutrality.”

“The declarations of the Concacaf president constitute a serious violation to the duty of neutrality, the principle of impartiality, and institutional loyalty.”

Alajuelense joins the list as one of the many Concacaf teams to claim they deserve León’s place in the tournament due to football merits. FIFA, however, will announce a replacement in due time.

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani has said he supports Club León to play in the 2025 Club World Cup. Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

The organization has provided no hints as to which team or league would be considered as a potential participant.

Club León originally earned a ticket to the tournament when lifting the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup, before Pachuca lifted the same trophy in 2024 to join the list of Club World Cup participants.

The tournament kicks off on June 14 as Inter Miami faces Al Ahly FC at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.