The MP said “services that work for those with disabilities work better for everyone, and we urge the government to put this perennially overlooked issue at the heart of every aspect of its plans to revitalise rail.”

Whitehall officials have been in crisis talks with disability campaigners who have told the BBC they are unhappy that the government has failed to invite views on accessibility inclusion.

One of the red lines for campaigners is the omission of previously promised measures, such as contributions to the government’s consultation, ‘A railway fit for Britain’s future’.

The consultation is on the conditions under which Great British Railways (GBR) – the operating name for Britain’s re-nationalised railway – will operate, and campaigners are concerned accessibility has been left out.

In her letter, Cadbury noted that the previous Conservative government’s draft Rail Reform Bill, published in February 2024, “included clauses that would have required” GBR to “have regard to the accessibility requirements of persons who are disabled”.

Commenting on Cadbury’s letter, Transport for All chief executive Caroline Stickland said: “We urge the government to put accessibility at the heart of rail reforms. This consultation must deliver changes that finally make transport accessible to us all.

“We are delighted that Ruth Cadbury and the cross-party transport committee shares our community’s concerns that proposals in the current rail consultation are too weak.”

The Department for Transport said that “accessibility is a core priority”.

A spokesperson said “any suggestion we are downgrading our existing commitment to accessibility is incorrect.”

“The Rail Minister has met with Transport for All this week, and we urge disability groups to share their views and continue to work with the Department as we create a railway fit for the 21st century.”