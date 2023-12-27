CM Punk made a triumphant WWE in-ring return at the Madison Square Garden during the WWE Holiday Live on December 26. The iconic venue erupted with excitement as CM Punk stepped into the ring, squaring off against Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio.

Unsurprisingly, the New York City fans witnessed a classic CM Punk performance. He delivered his signature move, Go To Sleep (GTS), with a thunderous impact, securing a decisive victory over Dominik Mysterio.

This marked CM Punk’s return to the WWE ring after an absence of nearly ten years. His last appearance was at the Royal Rumble 2014, where Corporate Kane eliminated him with a chokeslam that sent him crashing onto the announcer’s table.

However, it’s not only the fans in NYC who are fortunate to witness Punk back in action this year. He will face Dominik Mysterio again at Southern California’s Kia Forum on December 30.

WWE Superstar CM Punk delivers post match promo

On December 26, the sold-out MSG crowd witnessed Punk’s victory over Dominik Mysterio. Furthermore, it was followed by a passionate promo addressing the fans:

“Yeet! That was for my boy Uso back there. This was for all of you. I’ll be honest, there’s a little bit, a little part of me, that came here for me, but you guys are the high tide that raises all ships. You have carried me throughout my career to my greatest moments. This is one of them. I want you to look to your left, look to your right, look behind you, say hello to your nieghbors. Shake hands. We are all in this together.” He said.

Punk further added, “When I wake up in the morning and someone asks me how my day is, I say, ‘Hey, I woke up this morning.’ Everything else after that, I’m fortunate for. Every day I’m in the ring in front of all of you, I’m fortunate for. I came back here to finish what I started. It starts tonight in the World’s Most Famous Arena in front of you, the greatest fans on earth. I know I have stiff competition, but I’m here to finish what I started. When I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania, ladies and gentlemen, I’m here to let you know that isn’t me finishing my story. That’s just me getting started.”

Check out the promo below:

CM Punk full post-match promo at MSG.

Starts with “Yeet”. Thanks the fans. Says that winning the Royal Rumble and Main Eventing WrestleMania isn’t “finishing his story”, he’s just getting started. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/7jh17EZq1S — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 27, 2023

Punk also confidently declared his intention to emerge victorious in the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 40. Currently, he and Cody Rhodes are officially confirmed as participants in the men’s Royal Rumble, slated for January 27, 2024, in Tampa, Florida.