Bringing People Together and Elevating Refreshing Moments in Hong Kong’s Home Venue

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2025 – Coca-Cola in Hong Kong, represented by The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partner Swire Coca-Cola in the city, is delighted to announce their strategic partnership with Hong Kong’s largest integrated sports and entertainment landmark, Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), as one of its Founding Partners.

The partnership reinforces Coca-Cola brands as the beverage of choice for every occasion, and underscores Coca-Cola’s commitment to local communities by continuing to foster shared moments and celebrate incredible connections – most ideally accompanied by refreshing ice-cold Coca-Cola – as well as by supporting Hong Kong’s vibrant mega-event economy.

As a global leader in the beverage industry, Coca-Cola in Hong Kong is committed to creating refreshing and memorable moments with its full beverage portfolio at KTSP, while supporting the Park in Raising the Game to deliver ​world-class sport, cultural and entertainment experiences to a global audience.

A Collaboration to Elevate Beverage Experiences at KTSP

“Kai Tak Sports Park is set to become a landmark destination for sportainment in Hong Kong, and as a leading beverage company, we are honored to be part of this once-in-a-generation establishment,” commented Karlijn in t Veld, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau & Mongolia, The Coca-Cola Company. “We have been crafting strong and loved brands that create hundreds of thousands of refreshing moments every day for Hong Kong. As the city rises to become ‘Asia’s Events Capital’, we, building on our legacy and strength, look forward to creating magical moments and incredible experiences for millions of visitors to Kai Tak Sports Park, while promoting sports, entertainment, tourism, and hospitality in the city.”

“At Swire Coca-Cola, we are proud to work hand in hand with The Coca-Cola Company to bring an exciting range of beverages to our community,” said Richard Gould, General Manager, Swire Coca-Cola HK. “Our dedicated team is passionate about creating refreshing and memorable experiences for all visitors to Kai Tak Sports Park – by providing the perfect drink for every moment.”

A Proud Founding Partner

As a Founding Partner of KTSP, Coca-Cola will enhance every visit with refreshing beverages, exciting experiences, and sustainable initiatives:

Partnership in Action: Coca-Cola in Hong Kong is honored to provide the global audience of Kai Tak Sports Park with its optimized portfolio of beverages, including sparkling beverages (Coca-Cola®, Sprite®, Fanta®, Schweppes®), unsweetened tea (Authentic Tea House®), sweetened tea (Kochakaden® CRAFTEA®), water (bonaqua®), sports (Aquarius®) and energy (MONSTER®) drinks, and other categories. This ensures that every sip at KTSP delivers unmatched quality and refreshment.

Coca-Cola in Hong Kong is honored to provide the global audience of Kai Tak Sports Park with its optimized portfolio of beverages, including sparkling beverages (Coca-Cola®, Sprite®, Fanta®, Schweppes®), unsweetened tea (Authentic Tea House®), sweetened tea (Kochakaden® CRAFTEA®), water (bonaqua®), sports (Aquarius®) and energy (MONSTER®) drinks, and other categories. This ensures that every sip at KTSP delivers unmatched quality and refreshment. Your Favorite Drinks, Always Within Reach: Whether you are cheering in the Main Stadium or exploring the Park, Coca-Cola ensures that your favorite drinks will always be available. With hundreds of coolers, fountain dispensers, and full-service vending units, it will be easy and convenient to grab an ice-cold Coca-Cola product at various concessions within the precinct or whilst enjoying an exciting show or a Hong Kong Sevens match.

Whether you are cheering in the Main Stadium or exploring the Park, Coca-Cola ensures that your favorite drinks will always be available. With hundreds of coolers, fountain dispensers, and full-service vending units, it will be easy and convenient to grab an ice-cold Coca-Cola product at various concessions within the precinct or whilst enjoying an exciting show or a Hong Kong Sevens match. Coca-Cola Fully Integrated into KTSP: As a Founding Partner of Kai Tai Sports Park, Coca-Cola ensures a strong and visible presence throughout the venue. From main gates “presented by Coca-Cola” to physical signage, digital advertising airtime and online advertising, the brand is integrated seamlessly into the Park’s experience. The Park also grants Coca-Cola activation rights, exclusive access to designated areas and hospitality benefits. Through these sponsorship elements, Coca-Cola remains a prominent part of the Park’s atmosphere, offering visitors easy access to its diverse beverage portfolio while enhancing their overall experience.





A Greener Way to Refresh

Coca-Cola is committed to creating a more sustainable and better shared future. “Great partnerships go beyond business – they create meaningful community impact. As we bring refreshing beverages to KTSP and inject excitement into the various activities in the Park, we are also committed to a greener Hong Kong. Together, we will drive progress in waste management, people empowerment and community engagement,” Karlijn enthused.

A Partnership for the Community

“We are delighted to welcome Coca-Cola in Hong Kong as a Founding Partner,” said John Sharkey, Chief Executive Officer at Kai Tak Sports Park. “This partnership aligns with our vision to be an iconic, world-class venue that brings together people from around the world to create magical moments, by delivering exhilarating and memorable sports, entertainment, and cultural experiences. KTSP is also a hub for our local community’s enjoyment and Coca-Cola’s commitment to uplifting visitors and supporting sustainability initiatives makes them an ideal partner to KTSP’s journey of inspiring visitors to enjoy and explore. There’s truly something for everyone.”

As part of its longstanding commitment to Hong Kong's sports scene, Coca-Cola has extended its enduring collaboration with HK China Rugby (HKCR), building on 20 years of successful partnership as a trusted 'Tournament Partner' and exclusive non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage supplier of the Hong Kong Sevens, which will inaugurate its iconic event at its new home in Kai Tak Sports Park later this month, from March 28 to 30.



About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In Hong Kong, the company has a portfolio covering sparkling, sweetened and unsweetened tea, juice, sports drink, water, enhanced hydration beverages, etc. We have 12 brands offering 70 different variants such as “Coca-Cola”, “Coca-Cola No Sugar”, “Coke Plus”, “Sprite”, “Fanta”, “Schweppes”, “Bonaqua” Mineralized Water, “Authentic Tea House”, “Minute Maid”, “Minute Maid Qoo”, “Yeung Gwong”, “Aquarius”, “Healthworks”, “Kochakaden” “CRAFTEA” and “OOHA”. We are constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. Learn more about us on Coca-Cola’s Facebook and Instagram.

About Swire Coca-Cola HK (SCCHK)

Swire Coca-Cola HK (SCCHK) has proudly served the Hong Kong community as the authorized bottler and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company since 1965, making us the leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer locally. In 1991, we established the world’s tallest bottling plant in Shatin, which rises 147 meters high and encompasses over 70,000 square meters of floor space across 18 floors. We are dedicated to refreshing the people of Hong Kong with a diverse selection of beverage choices, offering approximately 20 brands and over 80 products to a population of 7.5 million.

About Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park is a fully integrated sports, leisure and entertainment destination. The 28-hectare Sports Park will be part of the redevelopment on the site of the old Hong Kong International Airport in Kai Tak. The Sports Park features a 50,000-seat Main Stadium (named Kai Tak Stadium) with a retractable roof, Indoor Sport Centre (named Kai Tak Arena) with the flexibility to host community sports and events of up to 10,000 seats, and a Public Sports Ground (named Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground) with a capacity of 5,000 seats. These venues will be complemented with extensive public open spaces for events and leisure together with retail and harbour front dining spaces.

The Coca-Cola Company