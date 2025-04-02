



An international team of researchers, including experts from the University of Adelaide, has found genomic testing and targeted therapies for patients with advanced cancer could improve survival rates by up to 40%. The team, which was co-led by Dr. Nipun Shrestha, Research Fellow at the University’s Health Evidence Synthesis Recommendations and Impact (HESRI) research group and Dr. Farasat Kazmi, Senior Oncology Registrar at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, conducted a review of 37 trials. It found next-generation sequencing could help guide matched targeted therapies (MTT) for people with relapsed or metastatic cancer, delaying the progression of their cancer compared to standard treatments. “Next-generation sequencing (NGS) of cancer identifies specific mutations in the DNA of a person’s cancer cells,” said Dr. Shrestha. “These mutations can give clinicians clues about why the cancer is growing and which treatments might work best. “Targeted therapies designed to attack those specific mutations can then be selected, which makes treatment more personalized and potentially more effective. “We know targeted therapies can be effective in newly diagnosed cancer cases and patients with late-stage cancer who had previously been considered unsuitable for targeted therapies.” Data from the 37 randomized controlled trials that involved nearly 10,000 participants was analyzed by the research group and the findings were published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. “We found people with advanced cancers who received matched targeted therapies, either alone or in combination with standard treatments, experienced longer periods of disease control compared to those receiving standard treatments alone,” said Dr. Shrestha. Dr. Kazmi said the review, considered to be the largest and most comprehensive conducted to-date, highlights the potential for genomic testing to guide personalized cancer treatment. “The review clearly demonstrates that matched targeted therapies significantly improve progression-free survival by 35 to 40%,” said Dr. Kazmi. “While the research points to promising clinical outcomes, there is still limited evidence on the long-term effects of MTT in terms of overall survival, quality of life, and severe adverse events. “We urge health care systems to prioritize NGS testing for these patients, potentially opening the door to more personalized and effective treatment options.” More information:

Farasat Kazmi et al, Next‐generation sequencing for guiding matched targeted therapies in people with relapsed or metastatic cancer, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (2025). www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/d … 8.CD014872.pub2/full

