President Felix Tshisekedi visited the flooded areas on Saturday and promised food supplies and a safe return for those who were displaced. He blamed the high death toll on the illegal settlements that dot the city. Kinshasa’s rapid, largely unplanned growth has resulted in widespread construction on vulnerable hillsides, which lack effective drainage systems.

“We just managed to save our lives,” said Denise Sukali, 45, who has been sheltering in a church since Saturday with her children. “I’m safe with all my family, but my house is under water.”

Congo, a country of more than 100 million people, is already reeling from one of the most severe humanitarian crises in Africa. A 30-year-old conflict in its eastern regions has reignited since the beginning of the year, killing thousands and displacing nearly seven million people.