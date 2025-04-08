Dozens of people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential rains flooded the capital, Kinshasa, in the last few days, and destroyed hundreds of homes.
The Ndjili River running through the megacity of 17 million people, one of the largest on the continent, burst its banks and submerged major roads, including Lumumba Boulevard, the main road leading to the airport. Government officials said thousands of people have been displaced and at least 33 had been killed, though they warned that the death toll would likely rise as the floods recede.
Many African countries are facing frequent, deadly floods and droughts, which scientists attribute to climate change. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the second largest country in Africa, hundreds of people have died annually in recent years as a result of severe rains and flooding.
President Felix Tshisekedi visited the flooded areas on Saturday and promised food supplies and a safe return for those who were displaced. He blamed the high death toll on the illegal settlements that dot the city. Kinshasa’s rapid, largely unplanned growth has resulted in widespread construction on vulnerable hillsides, which lack effective drainage systems.
“We just managed to save our lives,” said Denise Sukali, 45, who has been sheltering in a church since Saturday with her children. “I’m safe with all my family, but my house is under water.”
Congo, a country of more than 100 million people, is already reeling from one of the most severe humanitarian crises in Africa. A 30-year-old conflict in its eastern regions has reignited since the beginning of the year, killing thousands and displacing nearly seven million people.
One of the biggest humanitarian programs in the world in 2024 was in Congo, where the United States spent $910 million on food, water, sanitation and shelter for displaced people, according to the United Nations’ Bureau for Humanitarian Affairs. After the United States ended most of its foreign assistance to the continent this year, about 7.8 million people stand to lose food aid, and 2.3 million children risk malnutrition.
Justin Makangara contributed reporting.