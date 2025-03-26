Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, the Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, opened the Congo Energy&Investment Forum’s (CEIF) Gala Dinner announcing the premier event will take place for a second edition in 2026.

“We commend the excellent organization of CEIF and are pleased to confirm its second edition in 2026. We also aim to host similar events, including one in Pointe-Noire, to further strengthen industry collaboration,” said Minister Itoua.

The Gala Dinner, a gathering of high-level energy stakeholders sponsored by Imperatus Energy, including African Ministers and global energy leaders, took center stage as the winners of the prestigious CEIF in Brazzaville were unveiled.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, President, Republic of Congo was awarded the Lifetime Achievement to the African Energy Industry Award at the opening of the main event. President Denis Sassou Nguesso is not only the President of the Republic of Congo; he is a visionary leader whose transformative impact is shaping the very future of the nation. By making the oil and gas sector the backbone of the economy, President Nguesso has sparked industrialization, expanded electrification and driven unprecedented job creation. Under his leadership, the Republic of Congo achieved the milestone of becoming an LNG producer in 2024 and witnessed an impressive surge in oil and gas discoveries, while new players entered the market. International companies have committed millions to hydrocarbon projects, and local firms have significantly scaled up their operations across the entire value chain.

Sockaht Charles, Former Chief of Cabinet at the Ministry of Hydrocarbons&Former General Director for Upstream at SNPC was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Sockaht Charles has been an instrumental force behind the Republic of Congo’s remarkable oil and gas success, with his visionary leadership shaping policies that have unlocked unparalleled investment and growth. As former Chief of Cabinet at the Hydrocarbons Ministry and former General Director for Upstream at SNPC, he has been at the helm of driving crucial industry reforms that have reinforced the sector’s foundation. His exceptional leadership has been pivotal in advancing the Republic of Congo’s upstream sector, championing regulatory transformations and paving the way for major developments throughout the country. Through his unwavering dedication and foresight, Sockaht Charles has not only positioned the Republic of Congo as a dominant oil and gas powerhouse, but has also fueled progress, prosperity, and a brighter, more sustainable energy future for the nation.

Eni was named Game Changer of the Year. Eni is revolutionizing the Republic of Congo’s energy landscape with its groundbreaking Congo LNG project. As the country’s first natural gas liquefaction initiative, Congo LNG has set a benchmark for offshore gas development in the Republic of Congo. Through the deployment of the Tango FLNG unit and the upcoming Nguya FLNG planned to start operations in 2025, Congo LNG is redefining a new era of energy production in the Republic of Congo.

TotalEnergies took home the Explorer of the Year award. TotalEnergies has taken exploration to new heights in the Republic of Congo. Despite facing geological and operational challenges in the Moho-Bilondo offshore block, the company remained resilient, bringing the project online in 2015 and now producing 140,000 barrels per day. In the face of challenging drilling conditions in the pre-salt, TotalEnergies demonstrated that through innovative drilling and a commitment to offshore production, companies can unlock the potential of the Republic of Congo’s deep-offshore acreage.

AMMAT Global Resources won the Local Content Champion of the Year Award. Independent hydrocarbon producer Ammat Global Resources is revolutionizing the Republic of Congo’s energy sector, but its impact goes beyond exploration and production. The company has not only promoted local content but cemented it across its operations through a commitment to local inclusion, a drive for capacity building and efforts to promote community outreach. With 85% of the company’s workforce local, Ammat is setting a strong benchmark for international companies operating in the Republic of Congo.

SLB received the Service Company of the Year Award. SLB is a driving force behind deepwater development and production efficiency in the Republic of Congo. From optimizing offshore operations to enhancing well performance to maximizing recovery rates and increasing efficiency, the company has emerged as a driving force behind the country’s production goals. Going forward, SLB’s commitment to ongoing projects and its dedication to long-term industry growth will not only bolster energy security but support sustainable operations for years to come.

These awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and companies in the Republic of Congo’s energy sector.

