The weekly “Constellation” quest from Mara Sov helps you unlock four unique Catalysts for the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow in Destiny 2 during Season of the Wish.

In each of these quests, you’ll need to find a location in a patrol zone or in the “Starcrossed” mission and use the Wish-Keeper bow to create constellations by shooting the stars. You’ll then need to complete the ”Starcrossed” mission on the Legend difficulty either solo or in a group.

A new “Constellation” quest appears on each weekly reset, with each quest being tied to its own Catalyst. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll teach you how to complete the “Constellation” missions in Destiny 2 so you can pick up the Enduring Snare, Multi-Threaded Snare, Vorpal Weapon, and Hatchling Catalysts for the Wish-Keeper bow.

Note: There are four Catalysts for the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow. At the time of this writing, only the Enduring Snare and Multi-Threaded Snare Catalysts are available. We’ll add the next “Constellation” quest once it goes live on Jan. 9.

Constellation: Tower (Enduring Snare Refit)

Image: Bungie via Polygon

When you reach the first outdoor area in the “Starcrossed” mission on Legend, move forward and look to your right. You’ll find a large, green rock. If you look closely at the top, you’ll see a white pillar of light shooting up. Jump over to the big green rock and jump behind it. Use the natural parts of the cliff to scale the rock until you reach the top.

Once you make it to the top of the rock, walk over to the white pillar of light and interact with it. The pillar will shoot a beam into the sky and, if you follow it, you’ll see a star. Use the Wish-Keeper bow to shoot the star, which will cause more stars to appear. Keep shooting the stars to connect the dots and create the Tower constellation.

Image: Bungie via Polygon

Once the set of stars is complete, you’ll need to complete the “Starcrossed” mission on the Legend difficulty to earn the first Catalyst, which grants the bow the Enduring Snare buff, which causes Snareweaver traps to last longer.

Constellation: Lock (Multi-Threaded Snare Refit)

Image: Bungie via Polygon

This Catalyst quest doesn’t actually need you to go inside the “Starcrossed” mission until the final step. Instead, once you talk to Mara, she’ll ask you to go to the Dreaming City.

Once you land in the Divalian Mists, keep left and follow the path to the Spine of Keres (the westernmost part of the map). Head to the spine, but stop before you reach the giant cathedral that houses the Oracle Engine. Instead, when you reach the courtyard before the Oracle Engine, head left and up the cliff.

Image: Bungie via Polygon

After you climb up a bit, look left for a distant, tall rock. At the top of the rock, you should see another pillar of white light. Clear out the Taken enemies in the area to stop them from shooting at you, and then climb up. At the top of the rock, interact with the light and then shoot the stars in the sky to make the Lock constellation.

Image: Bungie via Polygon

Once you’ve made the constellation, the quest will ask you to complete the “Starcrossed” mission on Legend difficulty, which will give you the Wish-Keeper’s second Catalyst: Multi-Threaded Snare Refit. The second Catalyst grants Wish-Keeper the Multi-Threaded Snare buff, which allows it to trap even more targets in Snareweaver traps.

More Wish-Keeper Catalysts coming soon!