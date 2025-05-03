An evolving geopolitical landscape pushing Japan into untested waters, a prime minister who has long championed constitutional revision, and pro-revision opposition parties having a direct impact on policies.

As Japan celebrates 78 years since the enactment of its Constitution on Saturday, it would appear, at least at first glance, as though all of the pieces needed for a rethink of the top law are falling into place.

However, a weak political leadership group — coupled with the traditional sensitivity around the issue and the emergence of new policy priorities — have forestalled a larger debate over the Constitution, both inside and outside parliament.